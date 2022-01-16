World Asset Management Inc Sells 602 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

A opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

