World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $704.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $707.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.48. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $435.77 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

