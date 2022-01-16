World Asset Management Inc Has $660,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.