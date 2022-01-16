World Asset Management Inc Has $643,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,512.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,569.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,512.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

