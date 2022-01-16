World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,713,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,295,000 after buying an additional 155,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,911 shares of company stock valued at $188,266,936. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $254.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,825.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.