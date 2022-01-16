World Asset Management Inc Acquires 517 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

MTCH opened at $121.15 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

