Woodcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $487,545.86 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $487,545.86 and $87,940.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,333.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.17 or 0.07774957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00339623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00900470 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00507363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00261564 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.