Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.86. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $119.17.

Several research firms have commented on WTKWY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

