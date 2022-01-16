Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,600

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,800 ($78.73) to GBX 5,600 ($76.01) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($73.98) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.73) to GBX 4,960 ($67.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,097.55 ($69.19).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,660 ($63.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.95). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,378.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,700.53.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.91), for a total value of £456,100 ($619,112.26).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

