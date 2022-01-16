William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 16,321 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $161,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $753,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,402 shares of company stock valued at $41,373,550. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.74 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $160.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

