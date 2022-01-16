William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $219,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.41.

PYPL stock opened at $178.42 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

