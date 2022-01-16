William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 44,549 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Entegris worth $197,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 68.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 658,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,963,000 after acquiring an additional 268,396 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 37.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $15,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $5,298,258. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $133.62 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.