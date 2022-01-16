William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $317.79 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,624,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 790,045 shares during the period. Cameco comprises about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $317,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 212,865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cameco by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.