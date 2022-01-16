William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $244.13 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $244,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 219.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

