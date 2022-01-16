William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $202.72 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,773,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $202,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in HDFC Bank by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,030,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after buying an additional 461,974 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after buying an additional 1,238,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

