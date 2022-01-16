William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Billion Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,950 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.5% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,229,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 58,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $140.66 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.