William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $282,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.6% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,106,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

