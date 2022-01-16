William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Avalara worth $217,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 158.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avalara by 44.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $109.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.41. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

