William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,524 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of NICE worth $382,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NICE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,493,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NICE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $264.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

