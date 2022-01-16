WHALE (WHALE) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $86.17 million and $1.12 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $11.80 or 0.00027384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.53 or 0.07734334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.63 or 0.99728922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008229 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.