WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $11.88 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $86.76 million and $1.57 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $11.88 or 0.00027562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.04 or 0.07719519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,826.13 or 0.99366641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008315 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

