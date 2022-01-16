West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WJRYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised West Japan Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $41.37 on Thursday. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

