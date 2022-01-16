West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$143.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.32.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$122.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$101.71. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$126.72.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 16.6100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.91%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

