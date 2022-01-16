West Branch Capital LLC Acquires 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,201.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,427.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

