Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.388 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

