WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WSBC stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 299,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

