Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares traded up 4.5% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.50. 1,207,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,523,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

