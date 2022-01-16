Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 34.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 144,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,871. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

