WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

WLYYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

