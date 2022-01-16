WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

