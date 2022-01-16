Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 4810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weber by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 130,550 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

