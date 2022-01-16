Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,646,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $333.73 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

