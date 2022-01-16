Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

WRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 188.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

