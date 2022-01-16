Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $229.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $227.00 to $229.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.64.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average of $168.88. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.