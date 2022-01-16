Wall Street Games (WSG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.73 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.04 or 0.07719519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,826.13 or 0.99366641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069293 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.