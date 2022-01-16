Wagerr Price Down 5% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $5,270.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 222,517,552 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

