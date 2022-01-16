Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective increased by Truist from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

VNOM stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

