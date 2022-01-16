VideoCoin (VID) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $48.56 million and $341,739.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,052,899 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

