VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.63 million and $448,256.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,052,899 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

