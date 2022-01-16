Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,890,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,110,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,619,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

