Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,538 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.87. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

