Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,995 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 36.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FLS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.