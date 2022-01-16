Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.44.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $259,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last three months. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Victory Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

