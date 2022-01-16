Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $234.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

