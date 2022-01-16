Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$20.00. Approximately 109,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,516,058 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.88.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

