Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 250.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $1,112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.