Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Shares of ITW opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.