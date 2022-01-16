Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.