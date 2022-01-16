Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,355,000 after acquiring an additional 253,973 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.76.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

