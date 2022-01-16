Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

